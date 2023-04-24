German Hypertension League certifies blood pressure data app – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

“Digital helper” supports blood pressure self-measurements

Test seal of the German Hypertension League (Image source: German Hypertension League)

For the best possible adjustment and therapy of blood pressure disorders, doctors depend on the most comprehensive data possible. Self-measurements have long been an integral part of this. The blood pressure data app, which now has the seal of approval for digital helpers from Deutsche

High Pressure League has been certified.

Easy to use and useful: The blood pressure data app makes it easy to record the results of self-measurements. The transfer works manually or automatically. The app supports guideline-compliant home measurements, regularly reminds you of measurement appointments and provides an initial estimate of the values. Over time, this creates a meaningful blood pressure curve that can be evaluated in various statistics. In addition to blood pressure values, other vital signs can be recorded and even medication management can be organized. The app is available free of charge from the usual app stores. The premium version offers additional options.

relief for doctors

To make it easier to assess the success of the treatment, the records with all values, diagrams and statistics in a selected period can be requested as a pdf. An interface also makes it possible to transmit measurements and vital signs directly to the respective practice software. This allows the doctor to react directly to changes. For example, by changing the medication or ordering other measures.

Recommendation by the German Hypertension League

The German Hypertension League has now certified the blood pressure data app with the “Digital Health Helper” seal of approval. When certifying, the high-pressure league pays attention to the reproduction of the current medical status as well as to user-friendliness, data protection and transparency with regard to the purpose and limitations of the respective app. The examination is carried out by experienced physicians, health scientists and data protection experts.

Further information can be found at blutdruckdaten.de

klier.net GmbH & Co. KG is an app developer and provider from Schwabach.

