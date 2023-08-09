Home » Found Benedetta, she disappeared 5 days ago – News
Benedetta is fine and in good health. The 12-year-old girl who disappeared five days ago from the summer center of a family home in Tarquinia, in the province of Viterbo, has been found. She was in Rome at a friend’s house in the Spinaceto area. It was she who spontaneously showed up in front of the entrance to the Cecchignola Carabinieri Station, after learning that the investigators had identified the house where she was staying. Probably some acquaintances of her mother would have hosted her.


Against the backdrop of a complicated family affair, disagreements between the parents: Benedetta is entrusted to her father, a decision which could also, among other things, be the cause of her estrangement. Benedetta’s escape was interrupted after the postal police had identified who was helping her, who was hosting her by tracing her social profiles and her cell phone.

