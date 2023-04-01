Home News Announcing the 6th of April as a new date for signing the framework agreement
Announcing the 6th of April as a new date for signing the framework agreement

Announcing the 6th of April as a new date for signing the framework agreement

Sudani Net:

Sources confirmed that the parties to the framework agreement agreed to set a period of 5 days to resolve outstanding issues and sign the final agreement on April 6.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters closed the national road linking the capital, Khartoum, to the cities of Port Sudan and Suakin on the Red Sea coast in the east of the country, in protest against this agreement.

This came at the end of a meeting held by the parties at the presidential palace in Khartoum, after announcing the postponement of the signing of the agreement, which was scheduled for today, due to the parties’ disagreement on some issues, following a dispute regarding the integration of the Rapid Support Forces into the armed forces.

