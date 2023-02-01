Home Business Gas: Tabarelli, towards a 40% drop in bills in January
Business

Gas: Tabarelli, towards a 40% drop in bills in January

by admin
Gas: Tabarelli, towards a 40% drop in bills in January

After the sharp drop in gas, monthly bills for protected customers should drop by around 40% in January. This was stated by the president of Nomisma Energia, Davide Tabarelli, who on the eve of the official communication from Arera, in fact confirmed the declarations of the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, who had formulated a forecast of the same magnitude in recent days. A significant turnaround, which will benefit households, after gas bills (based on December consumption) had risen by more than 23% at the beginning of January.

It is difficult to predict what will happen in February, continues Tabarelli, given that we have now learned to get used to strong market fluctuations. “The crisis is not over and neither is winter, it is possible that there will be a rebound in prices, which fell a lot in January, in any case within the context of a normalization compared to recent months”, he added.

See also  Gold Asian Market: Recession fears are growing and gold safe-haven demand returns? Provided by Investing.com

You may also like

Bonus 500 euros 18 apps: how to apply...

No cash aside and empty cart. Between the...

Usa, Adp report: +106,000 jobs in the private...

Serie A, the market still believes in it:...

An increase of 18% year-on-year! Global gold demand...

Linkedin, a third of companies downsize their hiring...

New Istat basket, consumer associations: “Too little weight...

From single check to bills: Isee is essential...

Market Outlook: Will there be another rate cut...

Rates: rise of 25 basis points for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy