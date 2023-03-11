Home Business Gas, Urso: “Italy will be a European hub”. Netanyahu: “We will provide more flows”
Gas, Urso: “Italy aspires to become a European hub”

Italy and Israel “share the same values ​​of freedom” and work together “for a joint response to the new global challenges. We must win” that one “of energy autonomy and together we can do it better. Italy aspires and must become the European gas hub“.

He said it Adolfo UrsoMinister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, in his speech at the opening of the Economic Forum for companies underway at Mimiin which the Israeli prime minister participates Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gas, Netanyahu: “We want to increase gas flows to Italy and Europe”

In Israel they are expected “huge investments” in infrastructure with “the expansion of the sector of gas” to provide higher flows “to Italy and then to Europe,” he said Netanyahu. For this reason, you added, “we are ready to do more with Italy”.

On the front of cooperation between companies, the Israeli premier then said, “I suggest” to the prime minister Giorgia Meloni “a visit to Israel together with the leaders of the main Italian actions”.

