«I know who killed Emanuele and now he has to pay for what he did. He didn’t just kill a boy who had managed to change his life. But he took a father away from his four children ». There is anger in the words of Floriana Secondi, cousin of chef Manuel Costa and former competitor of Big Brother. The VIP believed so much in the 41-year-old’s new life that she helped him in one of her activities.

Mrs. Secondi, had you supported your cousin in starting a business?

«Yes, to start a beauty centre. I had a small percentage in Emanuele’s business. Now, given how things have gone, I also feel responsible».

In what sense?

“Because I should have followed him more. Instead with Covid and the pandemic, I have moved my work interests elsewhere. That’s why he’s been looking for other partners. He couldn’t handle all of his businesses by himself, they were too many and too demanding. But Emanuele was good and talented. Like all entrepreneurs, he had been affected by the pandemic. But he was reacting and business in the club was better. The killer of him, because that’s the only way I can call that man, was envious ».

According to the investigators, however, the crime would have accrued for a debt of money…

“Debts have nothing to do with this story. His ex partner was a bankrupt, now we are just waiting for justice even if no one will give us back my cousin. No penalty, no sentence will bring him back to us. He had done a difficult job on himself by leaving his past behind. He had so many talents and thanks to his new life he was also recovering the relationship with his children. But above all, he really had many talents. For example he recently he was also shooting a short film. I certainly feel anger because he just wanted to redeem himself ».

Meaning what?

“Like me, he had a turbulent past and was trying to move on with everything. She was also succeeding because she was so multi-talented. To this was added a great will to live. That’s why she was also so successful with women. He really was a heartbreaker.”

With Mario, his uncle and Emanuele’s father, what did you say to each other?

“We are all shocked. My uncle still can’t believe he died like this. My cousin Veronica, Manu’s sister, is returning from Paris. But we are all shocked. Now we only expect that justice will take its course and that the whole truth about Emanuele’s killer will emerge».

