Home Health “He was envious of my cousin. We now expect justice.”
Health

“He was envious of my cousin. We now expect justice.”

by admin
“He was envious of my cousin. We now expect justice.”

«I know who killed Emanuele and now he has to pay for what he did. He didn’t just kill a boy who had managed to change his life. But he took a dad away from him …

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
  • The podcasts of our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

«I know who killed Emanuele and now he has to pay for what he did. He didn’t just kill a boy who had managed to change his life. But he took a father away from his four children ». There is anger in the words of Floriana Secondi, cousin of chef Manuel Costa and former competitor of Big Brother. The VIP believed so much in the 41-year-old’s new life that she helped him in one of her activities.

See also  The biggest risk

Mrs. Secondi, had you supported your cousin in starting a business?
«Yes, to start a beauty centre. I had a small percentage in Emanuele’s business. Now, given how things have gone, I also feel responsible».

In what sense?
“Because I should have followed him more. Instead with Covid and the pandemic, I have moved my work interests elsewhere. That’s why he’s been looking for other partners. He couldn’t handle all of his businesses by himself, they were too many and too demanding. But Emanuele was good and talented. Like all entrepreneurs, he had been affected by the pandemic. But he was reacting and business in the club was better. The killer of him, because that’s the only way I can call that man, was envious ».

According to the investigators, however, the crime would have accrued for a debt of money…
“Debts have nothing to do with this story. His ex partner was a bankrupt, now we are just waiting for justice even if no one will give us back my cousin. No penalty, no sentence will bring him back to us. He had done a difficult job on himself by leaving his past behind. He had so many talents and thanks to his new life he was also recovering the relationship with his children. But above all, he really had many talents. For example he recently he was also shooting a short film. I certainly feel anger because he just wanted to redeem himself ».

Meaning what?
“Like me, he had a turbulent past and was trying to move on with everything. She was also succeeding because she was so multi-talented. To this was added a great will to live. That’s why she was also so successful with women. He really was a heartbreaker.”
With Mario, his uncle and Emanuele’s father, what did you say to each other?
“We are all shocked. My uncle still can’t believe he died like this. My cousin Veronica, Manu’s sister, is returning from Paris. But we are all shocked. Now we only expect that justice will take its course and that the whole truth about Emanuele’s killer will emerge».

Read the full article
on The Messenger

You may also like

Invitation to the press conference “Pharmacists warn: After...

Brawl between kids in Naples, twelve year old...

Vetrano students at work for cancer patients

Tariff payment in geriatric care is mandatory

Cat insurance compared | Stiftung Warentest

Brawl between kids in Naples, twelve year old...

Zombie virus thawed in Siberia, because it’s a...

Dealing with articles using the example of a...

Bologna-Lazio report cards: Skorupski the best, Milinkovic in...

“Europe is our shield” – breaking latest news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy