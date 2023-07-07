Gasoline Prices Reach Highest Value in History in Ciudad Juárez, While Dropping in El Paso

Title: Gas Prices Soar to Record High in Ciudad Juárez while Dropping in Neighboring El Paso

Subtitle: Discrepancy in gas prices between the two cities due to currency and logistics costs

In an alarming development for residents of Ciudad Juárez, gasoline prices have skyrocketed to an unprecedented rate of 18.15 pesos per liter, marking the highest price in history. Meanwhile, in neighboring El Paso, Texas, the price of regular gasoline has dropped by three cents per gallon, providing some respite for drivers.

The surge in gas prices in Ciudad Juárez is in stark contrast to the downward trend experienced in El Paso. As of this week, the price per gallon in El Paso is now $2.99, down from $3.02 the previous week. However, on the Mexican side of the border, the cost of a liter of gasoline has risen by 16 cents since Thursday afternoon alone.

Fernando Carbajal, president of the National Organization of Petroleum Retailers, emphasized that the prices set in Ciudad Juárez are determined by each gas station group individually. As a result, the fluctuations in gas prices depend on the decisions made by these companies in response to factors such as income and taxes.

Carbajal further explained that certain brands, including Arco, Oxxo, and Total Gas, import gasoline from El Paso to sell in Ciudad Juárez. Due to the associated logistics costs and other considerations, the price of gasoline from these brands tends to be higher compared to other local options.

The disparity in gas prices between the two cities is also impacted by the fluctuation in the value of the dollar. With the recent drop in the dollar’s value, the gas price gap between Juárez and El Paso has grown to approximately four pesos per liter.

While El Paso residents enjoy the benefits of dropping gas prices, their counterparts in Ciudad Juárez are burdened with historically high prices. This discrepancy has raised concerns among drivers and prompted calls for measures to address the issue.

As the situation unfolds, both residents and authorities will be closely monitoring the gas price situation in Ciudad Juárez, hoping for a much-needed relief for local motorists.

