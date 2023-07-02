Gay Pride Bologna, pure exhibitionism. From transgression to conformity

Gay Pride 2023. Claudia: “I’m gay but I don’t participate in the Togni Circus”.

When transgression becomes conformity.

Gay Pride in Bologna is certainly not surprising for its originality but for the usual catwalk of naked asses, to which this year was added a complete undress, complete with exhibitionism on a light column. Hormone brigade, unleash hell on my way and… the c..i! But there was Mayor Lepore acting as bodyguard of the movement, he too in the square with the tricolor band worn to show solidarity with the demonstrators.

A sign reads, “Taking it in the ass broadens the mind.” But alas, mimicking previous generations is not a guarantee of intelligence, on the contrary, many times it is a guarantee of mental emptiness, for the lack of some even vague idea. This is what many readers write to us, sending us photos and videos of the last Bologna Pride held last Saturday. Carlo: “The only thing I see is the claim to fuck each other. Is this parade every year? There was also one with the pea in the wind. If any poor Christ does it, they make him a Tso”. Claudia: “It’s pure exhibitionism, like the showgirls on TV, at least they pay them. I’m gay but I don’t participate in the Circus Togni”. There would have been 60,000, according to the creators, to parade from Porta Saragozza to Porta San Felice. Many signs but many have noticed the illuminating “Ports open like our asses” and “Taking it in the ass broadens the mind”. Perhaps a criticism of the Meloni government.

The gay movement exists, exists and fights all around us. Here’s the latter thing it doesn’t seem, indeed, even if apparently it always struggles against someone, in this case “the fascist government”, the demonstrators shouted.

But if by now they have reached the top of the pyramid of power and institutions to the point that even the national secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein has come out, and the mayor of the red city par excellence, Bologna, demonstrates with them, perhaps they have not realized realize that they have everything it takes to change the ugly, dirty and bad world, instead of complaining.

You try going around demonstrating naked like mom did to you: either they take you away with the police straight away, straight for a Tso or they give you a fine for indecent behavior in a public place. They don’t apply the discount if you tell them you’re open-minded. But they can.

Someone has to tell them that they have become a generation of men, pardon, gays of power and not of struggle. Since they already do what “‘je pare”, and when they have roles of power, point the finger at themselves and not in front of them. Everyone already does that. So maybe from next year we’ll see a few less ass in the wind and a few more open minds.

Pier Paolo Pasolini, alone, dressed in a jacket and tie, has shaken many more consciences than gay Pride in the last 20 years, in their underwear on the street claiming a free fuck. But to do that you need to have some ideas and less asses to show off.

