GEDI and Nord Est Multimedia sign the preliminary agreement for the sale of the six publications in Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia

The GEDI Group and Nord Est Multimedia SpA (“NEM”) announce that they have signed a preliminary agreement for the sale to NEM of the newspapers “Il Mattino di Padova”, “La Tribuna di Treviso”, “La Nuova di Venezia and Mestre”, “Il Corriere delle Alpi”, “Il Messaggero Veneto”, “Il Piccolo” of Trieste and the online magazine “Nordest Economia”, as well as the related digital activities and advertising sales. The completion of the sale of the publishing and digital branch is expected to take place within the month of October 2023, while the completion of the sale of the advertising branch is expected within the first half of 2024.

These assignments are subject to the usual conditions precedent for operations of this nature and to the completion of the procedures defined by the current legislative provisions, as well as to the stipulation of the consequent final notarial deed.

Cheetah

GEDI Gruppo Editoriale is the leading daily information group in Italy, leader in the printed and digital media with publications such as La Repubblica, La Stampa, local newspapers and various periodicals. GEDI is also one of the main national radio poles, which includes a brand of absolute excellence such as Radio Deejay, as well as Radio Capital and m2o. With OnePodcast, GEDI is also the leading Italian producer of digital audio content and also operates in the multi-platform advertising sector, through A. Manzoni & C. Spa.

Contacts: media@gedi.it

NO

NEM Nord Est Multimedia is a newly established company, promoted by Banca Finint and owned not only by Finint itself, but also by many of the main entrepreneurial families of Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia. The business plan, starting from the acquisition of the six magazines Gedi a. Nord Est, consists in the construction of a multimedia group also active in the television, radio, digital and events fields. Alessandro Banzato (Acciaierie Venete), Giampietro Benedetti (Danieli), Enrico Carraro (Carraro Group), Angelo Mandato (Bioman), Nalini family (Carel Group), VideoMedia (Confindustria Vicenza), Canella family (Alì supermarkets) joined this plan , Federico De Stefani (Sit), Alberto Zanatta (Tecnica Group), Cattaruzza family (Ocean Group), Samer family (Samer Group).

Contacts: communication@bancafinint.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

