GEG in the Bundestag: Green experts tear up Habeck’s plans

It is usually a routine process with no surprises: if a law is being discussed in the Bundestag, the responsible committees listen to experts and the associations concerned. The pattern is always the same: the government factions that drafted the law usually nominate experts who, when asked, praise the proposed law benevolently and usually only point out the need for changes in details. The opposition, on the other hand, provides the critical voices in the panel of experts. But everything is different with the Heating Act – including the hearing in the Committee on Climate Protection and Energy.

