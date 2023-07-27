Home » Gelsomina Verde, killed by the Camorra: the two assassins arrested after 19 years
Gelsomina Verde, killed by the Camorra in Naples: the two perpetrators of the murder arrested after 19 years

Here comes the turning point, after 19 years, in the case of Green Jasminelass innocent victim of the Camorrakilled in a gruesome way at the age of 21 during the premiere Scampia feud only because she is engaged to one of their rivals. The investigations led to two names: Louis DeLucia e Pasquale Rinaldi, called ”Vichingo”, for which the investigating judge of Naples has issued a precautionary custody order. The two are seriously suspected of murder with the aggravating circumstance of premeditation and the mafia method.

The murder of Gelsomina Verde, which took place on November 21, 2004 a Naples, was accomplished during the well-known feud of 2004-2005 between DiLauro clan and the “Splitters” Amato-Pagan, which affected the districts of Secondigliano and Scampia in Naples and the municipalities of Melito, Mugnano, Casavatore and Arzano. The murder greatly affected public opinion for both heinous methods of executionas the victim was shot dead in the head and then burned inside a car, both for thestrangeness of the girl to criminal circles.

