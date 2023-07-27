Home » Av: contract for Vicenza crossing works signed – News
Rete Ferroviaria Italiana and the general contractor Iricav Due have signed an agreement for the start of the executive design and works of the first construction lot of the high-speed crossing in Vicenza.


The new section, part of the new Verona-Padua high-speed line, worth 1.82 billion euro, develops for approximately 6.2 km from the Municipality of Altavilla Vicentina to the Vicenza station, also providing for the renewal of 4, 8 km of the existing line.


Iricav Due is the consortium made up of approximately 83% by the Webuild Group and 17% by Hitachi Rail, with minor shares of Lamaro Appalti and Fintecna. The urban layout will also be affected by the benefits of the work, with landscape and urban redesign interventions of the Vicenza station, and the construction of the new Vicenza Fiera stop. The Verona-Padua HS/HC line project, which overall will be 76.5 km long, is divided into three functional lots: for the first lot, Verona-Vicenza junction (44.2 km), the works are close to 35 % progress. For the second lot, the crossing of Vicenza, after today’s signing, the executive design and preparatory activities for the start of the works will begin. The third functional lot, for the Vicenza-Padua section (more than 26 km), is in the final design phase.

