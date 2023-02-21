Between 13 and 17 February Assicurazioni Generali purchased 1,331,140 treasury shares on the Euronext Milan market at the weighted average price of 18.29 euro, for a total value of 24,348,871 euro.

The transaction follows the announcement made on 19 January regarding the launch of the buyback program to service the Group’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) 2022-2024 as well as the group incentive and remuneration plans in progress.

Following the purchases made, as of 17 February 2023, the Company and its subsidiaries hold 46,654,136 treasury shares, equal to 2.94% of the share capital.