Home Business Generali Assicurazioni: treasury shares holding 2.94% of the share capital
Business

Generali Assicurazioni: treasury shares holding 2.94% of the share capital

by admin
Generali Assicurazioni: treasury shares holding 2.94% of the share capital

Between 13 and 17 February Assicurazioni Generali purchased 1,331,140 treasury shares on the Euronext Milan market at the weighted average price of 18.29 euro, for a total value of 24,348,871 euro.

The transaction follows the announcement made on 19 January regarding the launch of the buyback program to service the Group’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) 2022-2024 as well as the group incentive and remuneration plans in progress.

Following the purchases made, as of 17 February 2023, the Company and its subsidiaries hold 46,654,136 treasury shares, equal to 2.94% of the share capital.

See also  Sociology: Net profit in the third quarter increased by 80% year-on-year

You may also like

Intermarket analysis and opportunities with turbo certificates

3D bioprinter makes SolidWorld stock splash

A-shares welcome the comprehensive registration system, and the...

Primaries Pd circles, Bonaccini wins: Schlein second in...

Superbonus, Burrelli (Anaci): “So they leave the incompetent...

Overnight news: U.S. stocks are closed, mining stocks...

“C’ha ‘ncalamaretto worse than Zaniolo”, cartoon on Montaruli...

Mps earns 20% in three sittings thanks to...

Swg polls, all the news of the week....

Coin, Ugo Turi appointed Chief Executive Officer

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy