Home » Generali: grows in Asia with the acquisition of Conning Holdings
Business

Generali: grows in Asia with the acquisition of Conning Holdings

by admin
Generali: grows in Asia with the acquisition of Conning Holdings

Generali grows in Asia: acquisition of Conning Holdings

Generali grows in Asia with the acquisition of Conning Holdings Limited, among the leading global asset managers dedicated to insurance and institutional clients, by Cathay Life, a subsidiary of Cathay Financial Holdings, one of the largest financial institutions in Asia. “Following the contribution of Conning Holdings Limited to Generali Investments Holding”, reports a note, “Cathay Life will become a minority shareholder of Gih and will launch a broader partnership with Generali, with the aim of supporting Gih’s ambitions of strategic growth of the Group in the global asset management business“.

Conning and its subsidiaries, the release notes, are among the leading asset management companies globally dedicated to insurance companies and institutional clients with approximately 157 billion dollars (144 billion euros) of Aum. The scope of operations includes Conning (fixed income instruments for insurance and institutional clients), Octagon Credit Investors (bank loans, Clo and alternative credit), Global Evolution (emerging markets debt) and Pearlmark (debt and equity for real estate ). As part of Generali’s asset management ecosystem, Conning and its subsidiaries will continue to be led by the current management teams and by Woody Bradford, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Conning Holdings Limited. This, underlines the note, will guarantee the stability and continuity of the management teams, the levels of customer service and the investment strategy. Bradford will also oversee initiatives to facilitate effective collaboration, in business areas such as distribution, within the Group ecosystem, in line with Generali’s senior leadership. Conning and its subsidiaries will also benefit from best practices in asset management and Generali’s operational and risk framework.

See also  Energy: costs increased by 95%, red alert for nurseries

“Generali’s asset management business“, sthe note continues, “it will benefit from the entry of Conning and its consolidated institutional and insurance clientele of subsidiaries in the United States and Asia: it will therefore be in the best position to expand the third-party business in key markets worldwide globally, exploiting the synergies between the two companies in terms of investment capacity and distribution strength”. The acquisition, in line with Generali’s “Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth” plan, will strengthen the Group’s strategy in asset management, which aims to develop a global leader in offering investment solutions, creating a single platform with $709 billion (€650 billion) of Aum, complemented by diversified and high-quality expertise in fixed income, structured and corporate credit, emerging market debt and private real estate . As a result of the acquisition of Conning and its subsidiaries, the Group’s total assets under management will increase to $845 billion (775 billion euros).

CONTINUE ON THE NEXT PAGE

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Resolution 37 of 03/07/2023 – Temporary assignment of...

Chint New Energy Leads the Way in TOPCon...

These celebrity founders left their startup in 2023

L Catterton evaluates US IPO for Birkenstock

“Now is a good time to buy a...

Minimum Wage Increases in 15 States and Localities...

Deputy Mayor Pan Guoqiang Leads Investment Promotion Activities...

This German-Turk built up trading companies with a...

Dell’Utri: “Here’s what I’ll do with the 30...

With a high salary, sustainability plays a lesser...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy