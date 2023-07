The camera of truth. The virtual eye that records everything and presents it for what it is: live reality. After a year of battles and vetoes, the governor of Rio de Janeiro claudio castroextreme right, had to give in to the order of the Federal Supreme Court: even the Tropas de Élite, the special police bodies like the Bope, assigned to raids in favelasthey will have to wear a camera over their uniforms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook