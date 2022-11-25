Home Business Generali, there is stalemate on the Guggenheim. The Stock Exchange punishes Banca Generali
Business

Generali, there is stalemate on the Guggenheim. The Stock Exchange punishes Banca Generali

by admin
Generali, there is stalemate on the Guggenheim. The Stock Exchange punishes Banca Generali

Generali puts aside, at least for now, the Guggenheim dossier. And the Stock Exchange goes wild, hitting Banca Generali with the stock which, after a stop due to an excessive downtrend, closed down by 5.31% at 32.10 euros. The reason? The possible failed acquisition of the American asset manager removes the speculative appeal of the subsidiary which, in the context of a process of growth abroad, could have become an asset to be valued. This with the intention of at least partially financing the operation. From the…

See also  Ds Automobiles looks to the future of the Formula E Championship with the new 350 kW single-seater

You may also like

The international gold price has fallen from a...

In October, Italian electricity consumption collapsed by -6.6%

Nanxuan Holdings (01982) released its interim results. The...

Black Friday, hunt for offers online and in...

Yuanli Holdings (01933) released its interim results and...

Italy: confidence surge in November bodes well for...

The European stock exchanges navigate on sight. Allocated...

The quotation of some lithium battery materials fell...

Imports from Moscow collapse, the deficit is reduced

The “pace” of the State Reserve’s acquisition slows...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy