BMW, the new X2 debuts. It’s also electric

BMW has unveiled the second generation of the X2. Transformed from a crossover to an SUV-coupé, the second generation of the X2 is larger than the current one as it grows in length by 200 mm, is 21 mm wider and 64 mm higher.

The new dimensions of the new X2 add 115 liters of additional boot capacity and additional legroom for rear passengers.

But the new X2 from unico also offers for the first time a 100% electric version branded iX2.

The renewed X2 which will go on sale in March 2024 has the petrol Audi Q3 as its preferred rival and the electric Audi Q4 E-tron for the battery variant.

The front grille evolves and lights up

From an aesthetic point of view, it should be noted that the characteristic front grille evolves and expands, housing the active cooling fins which close automatically when necessary, improving the aerodynamics of the X2. On the electric version the grille is sealed to guarantee optimal aerodynamic performance which allows the autonomy of the car to be increased which is between 417 and 449 km for the most powerful iX2xDrive 30. A better result than the iXi with which the new iX2 shares the basic platform.

The electric pushes from 0 to 100 kmh in 5.6 seconds

The regenerative braking available for the new iX2 is capable of powering the battery with up to 120 kW when braking or up to 60 kW when decelerating and can be managed from the infotainment system display. The dual motor of the top electric version with 313 hp and 494 Nm, in addition to offering four-wheel drive, allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and an electrically limited top speed of 180 km/h. At a later stage, the less powerful version of the electric iX2 will also be introduced but will only be available with front-wheel drive.

All other engines available

The rest of the engine offering of the new Both versions are front-wheel drive only, while the other all-wheel drive in the range is the sporty M35i xDrive with 300 hp and 400 Nm of torque credited with 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds. For the first time, the front double kidney grille can light up in the dark thanks to an LED frame inherited from higher-end models such as the 5 and 7 Series as well as from the top maxi SUV, the Xm.

The operating system is the latest version

The interior of the new X2 takes up what was recently introduced by the 2 Series Active Tourer which inaugurated the new direction of the interface on board the brand’s models. On the dashboard there is a single curved panel that contains the 10.25-inch instrument display and the 10.7-inch infotainment display. The operating system is in the most recent version, 9 with touch or voice command interaction. Finally, the central tunnel includes new spaces, but also few physical controls including the gear selector which has replaced the gear lever.

