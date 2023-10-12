MENOPAUSE OPEN DAY: MANY INITIATIVES IN FERRARA AND THE TERRITORY PROMOTED BY HEALTH COMPANIES

The Onda Foundation, on the occasion of World Menopause Day which is held on 18 October 2023, has involved hospitals with the Pink Stickers to offer free clinical-diagnostic and information services to women who are experiencing the menopause period (consultations and interviews, instrumental exams, conferences, info points and distribution of information materials).

The Ferrara healthcare companies (both awarded the Onda recognition) also participate in the Open Day with various initiatives.

The objective of the day is to raise awareness among women of the changes that accompany menopause and of the behavioral, diagnostic and therapeutic strategies that allow not only to improve the disorders that characterize short-term problems, but also to prevent and/or reduce medium-term complications. long term, such as cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis.

Here are the initiatives that will take place – all Wednesday 18 October – at the Cona hospital, at the Women’s Health Center in via Boschetto in Ferrara and in the province.

CONA HOSPITAL

– At the gynecological clinic: consultation with gynecological visits with ultrasound for women in menopause and delivery of an information leaflet. Reservations at number 338.5330224 from Monday to Friday from 9.00 to 14.00.

– It will also be distributed during gynecological visits the information leaflet on atypical uterine bleeding in menopause. The brochure can also be consulted on this page of the Local Health Authority website: https://www.ausl.fe.it/argomenti/dedicato-a/persone/donne/percorso-menopausa

– On the company website www.ospfe.it you can see the informative video on “Hormonal changes in menopause”produced by the Endocrinology Operating Unit.

WOMEN’S HEALTH CENTER, VIA BOSCHETTO FERRARA

– On the ground floor of the Women’s Health Center (in Ferrara in via Boschetto, 29) at the Gynecological Clinic will offer gynecological visits for menopause for women aged 45 to 65. Reservations on 0532/235518, from Monday to Friday from 12.30 to 13.30.

– At the Research Center for the study of Menopause and Osteoporosis, consultancy by the midwife on issues concerning the natural changes in life during menopause and counseling on healthy lifestyles to adopt. Access is free from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

– At the Research Center for the study of Menopause and Osteoporosis, consultancy/interview for menopause (women aged 45 to 60) with the Doctor and Midwife for evaluation of tests and counseling for therapy: from 2.00 pm to 6.00 pm. –Reservations at segreteriacmo@unife.it.

THE TERRITORY

– Cento Hospital. At the Maternal and Child Area, ground floor, Clinic 3, Gynecological visits for menopause for women aged 45 to 65. Reservations at number 051/6838431 from Monday to Friday from 12.30 to 13.30.

– At the maternal and child area, ground floor, consultancy by the midwife on issues concerning the natural changes in life during menopause and counseling on healthy lifestyles to adopt. Free access from 09.00 to 12.00.

– In the Cloister Hall of the Hospital, interview and consultancy with possible fracture risk calculation (via DEFRA algorithm) and info point with distribution of information material. Access is free from 9.00 to 15.00.

– Copparo Community House. At the Women’s Health Service, on the mezzanine floor, gynecological visits for menopause aimed at women aged 45 to 65. Reservations at number 0532/879957, from Monday to Friday from 12.30 to 13.30.

– At the Women’s Health Service, on the mezzanine floor, consultancy by the midwife on issues concerning the natural changes in life during menopause and counseling on healthy lifestyles to adopt. Access is free from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

– House of the Community of Comacchio. Info point con ddistribution of information materials. Information stands will be set up manned by professionals who will provide information to users. Access is free from 10.00 to 13.00.

SEMINARS IN PRESENCE

– Ferrara, Rivana Garden Center. At the Center in via Gaetano Pesci, n. 181 in Ferrara, meeting (from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm) entitled “A multidisciplinary path in the treatment of fibromyalgia: between body and mind”. Dr. Sara Bonazza, Rheumatologist, will participate; Dr. Rachele Nanni and Dr. Linda Guerzoni, Psychologists; Dr. Cecilia De Giorgio, Clinical Kinesiologist and Antonia Galante and Anna Ardizzoni of the La Fenice Association, Fibromyalgia Ferrara.

– Bondeno, Community House. In the Conference Room, meeting from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm, entitled “Bodily changes and emotional disorders common in menopause: an age of transformations”. Speakers will be Dr. Cristina Meneghini, Psychologist; Dr. Claudia Guaraldi, Gynecologist and Dr. Giulia Marafon, Midwife.

– Comacchio, Community House. In the Conference Room, from 10.00 to 12.00, meeting entitled “Health and lifestyle in menopause. Cognitive-emotional changes in women and mental gymnastics strategies”. Speakers will be: Dr. Ettore Ferroni (General Practitioner), Dr. Patrizia Veronesi, Dr. Micol Brunelli and Dr. Federica Fiorini, Psychologists.

