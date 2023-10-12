«The current situation is a consequence of Israel’s policies» – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) “The situation we are experiencing is a consequence of the policies of the current Israeli government: it is not surprising. I am against any violence against innocent civilians, including violence against Palestinians because first and foremost I am a defender of human rights.” Thus the activist Patrick Zaki, interviewed by Tg1, regarding the situation in the Middle East. with the war between Hamas and Israel (LaPresse)

October 11, 2023 – Updated October 11, 2023, 9:18 pm

