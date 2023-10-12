Home » «The current situation is a consequence of Israel’s policies» – Corriere TV
World

«The current situation is a consequence of Israel’s policies» – Corriere TV

by admin
«The current situation is a consequence of Israel’s policies» – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) “The situation we are experiencing is a consequence of the policies of the current Israeli government: it is not surprising. I am against any violence against innocent civilians, including violence against Palestinians because first and foremost I am a defender of human rights.” Thus the activist Patrick Zaki, interviewed by Tg1, regarding the situation in the Middle East. with the war between Hamas and Israel (LaPresse)

October 11, 2023 – Updated October 11, 2023, 9:18 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Meloni: 'Zaki will be in Italy tomorrow, thanks to the president al Sisi' - World

You may also like

Details of the indictment against the father of...

Activist Launches Request for Help for Newborn Orphaned...

FAI-CONFTRASPORTO Brennero, Uggé replies to the Green leader...

«We believe they have been kidnapped»- Corriere TV

Kenya Decides Not to Renew Agreement with Cuba...

Cobweb “Angustia” (2023) – Review in MondoSonoro

Indonesia Re-elected to United Nations Human Rights Council...

ANBTI The National Association of Italian Tourist Buses...

Millions of Americans Set to Witness Rare ‘Ring...

Israel will have a government of national unity

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy