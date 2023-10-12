the most advanced sportwatch ever

Polar, world leader in the sports & fitness wearable sector for almost 50 years, announces Polar Vantage V3, the new premium multisport watch with an elegant design and AMOLED touch display, which includes dual-frequency GPS, offline topographic maps and innovative Polar biosensing technology Elixir, capable of measuring and analyzing a large number of physical parameters, allowing you to obtain data such as the electrocardiogram from the wrist, oxygen saturation and skin temperature.

Vantage V3 with Polar Elixir biosensing technology: not just a novelty, an evolution

Polar Elixir biosensing is the innovative sensor fusion platform that measures a large number of physical parameters, allowing users to obtain an even more complete range of data and tools for training and recovery.

The latest generation Polar Elixir platform takes heart rate detection to a new level of precision, guaranteeing maximum reliability in any condition, thanks to a sophisticated multi-sensor system and algorithms developed internally.

Thanks to the Polar Elixir platform and the integrated ECG sensor, Polar Vantage V3 allows you to perform an electrocardiogram in a few seconds, with a complete reading of cardiac activity that offers a lot of information on the physical condition and recovery status with functions such as the Orthostatic test and Recovery Pro™, no longer needs to connect an external heart rate sensor.

Furthermore, Polar Elixir also includes pulse oximetry technology to measure blood oxygen saturation, a crucial indicator for health and in particular situations, such as when training at high altitude. In a study carried out in collaboration with the Sport Product Testing group at the Canadian Sport Institute in Calgary (Alberta, Canada) the Polar SpO2 sensor was validated using ISO (International Organization for Standardization) protocols generally used during the development of medical devices. The results showed that the Polar SpO2 sensor generated values ​​with a root mean square error of less than 3.5% when compared to arterial blood oxygenation measurements, a level of accuracy similar to that of commercially available fingertip pulse oximeters.

But that’s not all, the Polar Elixir platform also allows the detection of skin temperature during the night, highlighting the variations compared to the average of the last 28 days, which is very important data for the evaluation of general well-being and one’s circadian rhythm.

Polar Vantage V3 with biosensing technology: the most advanced sportwatch ever

“Sports progress is defined by objectives that are set, worked to achieve, exceeded and the subsequent ones defined. This requires a great deal of information about yourself and your performance, which can only be obtained through the measurement and analysis of extremely accurate data. This knowledge, combined with personalized guidance, is the key to progress,” explains Sander Werring, CEO of Polar. “Vantage V3 is Polar’s most ambitious sportwatch to date, powered by our innovative biosensing technology, Polar Elixir™, the result of dedication and decades of scientific work, research and innovation, to offer a personal orientation tool unlike any other on the market,” continues Werring. “The level of insight and precision offered by Polar Elixir™ highlights how Polar’s commitment impacts not only its products, but the entire wearables industry.”

Wherever you go, wherever you want to go

For those who love to always explore new routes, Vantage V3 offers downloadable offline topographic maps, with a high level of detail and contour lines.

But not only that, functions such as navigation, Track-Back which takes you back to the starting point following the same outward path and Hill Splitter™ which counts and analyzes every slope, will make your outdoor adventures unique and unforgettable experiences, in complete safety .

The dual-frequency GPS that detects L1/L5 signals measures distances with high precision even in the presence of tall buildings or cloud cover.

The extremely long-lasting battery allows for up to 140 hours of training in energy saving mode and 53 hours with GPS and heart rate active. In watch mode, with always on display, it lasts up to 8 days.

Fast and powerful, Vantage V3 features a latest generation processor, 129% faster than Vantage V2 and with 32 GB of internal memory.

The Vantage V3 design represents the perfect balance between functionality and elegance, ideal for both sport and everyday use. It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display with 462ppi, to offer maximum clarity and brightness.

Furthermore, the aluminum bezel is light and elegant and the non-slip buttons make it comfortable to use even with gloves and when swimming.

Compatible with all standard 22mm straps, the Vantage V3 can be adapted to any style, without the need for adapters.

MAIN FEATURES

With over 150 sport profiles, Polar Vantage V3 is the best tool an athlete could wish for with advanced functions for training, recovery, daily activity and sleep monitoring. Plus, with Polar Flow you’ll have your own personal space to track your progress and set new goals.

Polar Elixir: Innovative technology capable of measuring a large number of physical parameters allowing you to obtain in-depth data on your health and performance.

Electrocardiogram: A complete trace of your heart activity and important information on your recovery status, at the touch of a button.

Saturation: The SpO2 sensor measures the level of oxygen saturation in the blood, to evaluate the general state of health and the body’s adaptation to new external conditions.

Nighttime skin temperature: Automatically measures your skin temperature during the night and indicates changes to help you understand your health and internal rhythm.

Heart rate from the wrist: detects the heart rate with absolute precision thanks to a latest generation optical reading system.

Dual-frequency GPS: Detects L1/L5 satellite signals, for maximum accuracy and less interference from tall buildings and cloud cover.

Offline Maps: Every road, trail, and waterway is clearly displayed in downloadable high-detail topographic maps and contour lines.

Recovery guide: In interval exercises, indicates the correct rest times between repetitions, based on your heart rate.

FitSpark: Suggests a series of ideal workouts every day based on your physical condition and offers detailed guidance during the exercises.

Voice guidance: Allows you to listen to feedback and training data during the session through the Polar Flow app, with earphones or smartphone audio.

Built-in running power: Measure running power without the need to connect additional external devices.

Swimming metrics in the pool and in open water: style, distance, speed, strokes detected with maximum precision thanks to the combined use of accelerometer, gyroscope and barometer.

Training Load Pro: advanced workload analysis and indication of effort and tolerance for subsequent workouts.

FuelWise: helps to set a correct integration plan and during the session sends reminders on when to integrate carbohydrates and liquids.

Orthostatic Test, Running Test, Cycling Test, Walking Test, Fitness Test, Leg Recovery Test: they evaluate your physical condition, progress and allow you to know your actual potential, without the need for an additional heart rate sensor.

SleepWise: Analyzes the effects of sleep on the following day, with a prediction of reactivity levels at various times of the day and an indication of the ideal time to go to sleep.

Nightly Recharge: Measures how the body has recovered from daily stress overnight.

Sleep Plus Stages: Monitor the duration and quality of sleep in each stage (deep, light, REM).

Activity Tracking: Measure every movement, steps and calories consumed throughout the day.

Energy sources: Offers a detail of the calories consumed during training divided into fats, carbohydrates and proteins.

More than 150 sport profiles available on Polar Flow and 20 favorite sports to load on your watch with personalized training screens and data optimized for each profile.

Weather: View forecasts for up to two days (requires smartphone connectivity).

Notifications of calls and messages received on your smartphone (for iOS 11 and Android 5 or later) even during training.

Music control from your smartphone: change songs, pause, volume.

Customizable widgets: Watch face with quick access to all the functions and information that are most useful to you.

High definition AMOLED touch display: Vivid colors and perfect readability with a curved and compact display (Diam. 35.3 mm, resolution: 454×454 px, 462ppi)

Gorilla glass 3.0 screen

Ultra-long-lasting battery: up to 140 hours of training in energy saving mode, 53 hours of training with GPS and heart rate, 8 days in watch mode with always on display.

Water resistance: 50 meters

Weight: 57 grams

Dimensions: 47×47

Thickness: 14.5mm

Interchangeable Strap: Compatible with any 22mm strap

Availability and prices

It is possible to pre-order the Vantage V3 starting from October 11, 2023 on polar.com and at the best retailers at the recommended retail price of €599.90 (or €649.90 for the set that includes the Polar H10 heart rate sensor), in three colors: Night Black, Sky Blue and Sunrise Apricot. Shipments and product availability will start from October 25th.

READ ALSO: Polar Vantage V2, the first sportwatch with multisport guided tests

Advertising

You might also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

