Work, the market puts the turbo back: construction, digital and tourism boom

Labor market, the factors of the restart: construction, digital and tourism

The driving sectors of employment growth, the most requested profiles on the market, the permanent contract to the test of the numbers.

These are some of the trends of the current employment market analyzed by Labor Consultant Studies Foundationwhich ad hoc elaborated the very latest Istat data relating to the 1st quarter of 2023, and merged into the survey “Italians and work in the year of the restart”, presented this morning in Bologna, at the headquarters of the Emilia-Romagna Region, during the press conference to present the Labor FestivalIn presence of Vincenzo CollaCouncilor for economic development and green economy, work, training and international relations, and of rosary de lucaPresident of the National Council of the Order of Labor Consultants.

The results of the research will be the object of specific focus during the three days which will start tomorrow at 15:00 in the Auditorium of the Bologna Congress Center. What emerges from the analysis is a lively job market. In April 2023, in fact, the employed reached 23 million 446 thousand, the employment rate 61%.

