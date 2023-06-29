France, boy killed by police: riots and clashes. Paper bombs against a prison

In France it was another night of tension. There death of 17-year-old Nahel, killed yesterday in Nanterre by a police pistol at a checkpoint, has provoked new clashes in many areas of France. Burning cars, mortars and scuffles with the police in Lille, Amiens, Saint-Étienne, Dijon, Clermont-Ferrand, Strasbourg and Lyon. But also in Île-de-France and Toulouse. The images posted on social media they showed a fire in the Reynerie district. A hundred people fired rockets at the police and a light vehicle was set on fire.

A Nearth, where Nahel came from, many vehicles were set on fire. In Grigny and Brunoy the buses were set on fire. In Saint-Denis the agents asked for reinforcements. 18 people were arrested.

Paper bombs against the Fresnes prison, which was attacked by protesters. Videos show hooded youths throwing rudimentary devices at the guardhouse. The intervention of the police prevented the access of the rioters inside the prison.

