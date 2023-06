The Charlotte Hornets have extended the Qualifying Offer alle ali Miles Bridges e PJ Washington ed al playmaker francese Theo Maledon.

The 3 players will enter Free Agency as Restricted Free Agents, with the team having the ability to match any offer.

Bridges was sidelined last year with serious off-field problems.

Washington comes off a season with 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks per game, while Maledon scored 6.7 points and distributed 3.5 assists.

