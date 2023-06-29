María Isabel Campo and José Luis Mayorca delivered more than 100,000 signatures to endorse their candidacies

This Wednesday, June 28, different candidates for the territorial elections on October 29 presented the signatures they collected through significant groups of citizens at the Registry Office in Valledupar with the aim of having the entity review them and endorse their candidacies.

The first to do so was María Isabel Campo, who seeks to be the first mayor elected by popular vote in Valledupar. The lawyer appeared at 9 in the morning at the electoral organization with more than 102,000 signatures and the members of the group Reborn Vallenato.

THE PROCESS

“The most important guarantee of all is that of the people of Valledupar who want a different candidacy. I feel calm for having carried out this work, we were in the streets listening to the vallenatos, in the more than 200 neighborhoods and in the corregimientos”, andCampo Cuello expressed to the local press.

“I think we already have enough material to build the seeds of rebirth and prepare the government program that we will be presenting to Valledupar in 20 days when I am registering as a candidate for Mayor,” added the former official of the National Planning Department (DNP).

UP CAESAR

In the afternoon it was the turn of José Luis Mayorca, pre-candidate for the Governor of Cesar with the group Up Caesar. The doctor also delivered more than 100,000 signatures.

“Many people from Cesar endorse my candidacy for Governor of Cesar. I am very happy, very grateful, and above all, very motivated, knowing that the majority of the population of Cesar is willing to fight for a change”, said Mayorca Castilla.

It is worth mentioning that Mayorca has sought support in the Historical Pact, a coalition to which his nephew David Racero, president of the House of Representatives, belongs.

Both received criticism because the candidate for Governor was in the front row at a meeting with the former Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho, and the then head of the Ministry of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, today the Colombian ambassador to France, about the reform project to health.

