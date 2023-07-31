Home » My poplar died in Milan
Business

My poplar died in Milan

by admin
My poplar died in Milan

Photo of the ‘dead’ tree

The poem on the “massacre of trees in Milan”

I’ve been meeting for years
the same poplar,
on the road I was on
after work, it was my habit.
A week, a month,
fifteen years ago, my habit
it was that tree
that bound me to the place,
to my reality. And I said hello
the majestic poplar
which then snowed
without notice. And I was happy,
to cover me from head to toe
of its snow.
Yesterday I came back
on my steps, those of always,
the age-old poplar died,
it was sliced ​​in two
from the storm water, e
of hail and wind.
I mourn my majestic poplar
who no longer greets me,
that I will never see again
in Milan.

The author: Lucrezia Lerro

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: Market Price Fluctuations Strengthened, Transactions Can Still Be Traded Lange_Sina Finance_Sina Network

You may also like

That’s how big the gap is between rich...

Azimut invests in LIFTT: 38 million euros for...

Toyota’s Global Sales Surpass 4.93 Million Vehicles in...

Dax starts stable after record high

The Price of the Dollar Maintains its Positive...

Windtre is back on TV with the «Please...

29-year-old with €400 passive income: You can do...

GDP in Italy, growth achieved for 2023 limited...

503 Service Unavailable: Connection Timed Out Error encountered...

Economic figures – Eurozone economy grows slightly –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy