My poplar died in Milan

Photo of the ‘dead’ tree

The poem on the “massacre of trees in Milan”

I’ve been meeting for years

the same poplar,

on the road I was on

after work, it was my habit.

A week, a month,

fifteen years ago, my habit

it was that tree

that bound me to the place,

to my reality. And I said hello

the majestic poplar

which then snowed

without notice. And I was happy,

to cover me from head to toe

of its snow.

Yesterday I came back

on my steps, those of always,

the age-old poplar died,

it was sliced ​​in two

from the storm water, e

of hail and wind.

I mourn my majestic poplar

who no longer greets me,

that I will never see again

in Milan.

The author: Lucrezia Lerro

