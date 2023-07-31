Hong Kong, the acrobat Remi Lucidi dies falling from a skyscraper

Listen to the audio version of the article

The French Polished Oars, known for his daring stunts on the skyscrapers of half the world, died today after falling from the 68th floor of a building in a residential area of ​​Hong Kong. Local media write it, taken up by the Independent.

Lucidi, 30, was in the Tregunter Tower complex in Hong Kong and fell on deaf ears after being trapped outside an attic. According to the investigators, he had arrived at the building in the evening, telling the security guard that he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor.

The last one to see him alive was a cleaner: the acrobat was frantically knocking on the glass. At that point, the woman called the police.

Trapped on Tregunter Tower

The investigative hypothesis is that Remi Lucidi was trapped in the Hong Kong building, from which he intended to take some of his usual borderline selfies, but where he had entered clandestinely. It was outside the 68th floor of one of three Tregunter Towers, a residential block in Hong Kong’s upscale Mid-Levels area. According to the South China Morning Post, the facts date back to Saturday 29 July, around 18:00. The reckless influencer would have reached the Tregunter Tower where he entered claiming to go to visit a friend on the 40th floor.

However, a security agent wanted to verify and the alleged friend would have denied knowing Remi Lucidi. But at that moment, he, having taken an elevator, was already heading towards the upper floors of the building. He was last seen alive at 7.38pm on Saturday, according to Hong Kong authorities. It was at that moment that the cleaner realized that Lucidi was knocking on the windows of the attic, so she called the police. In reality it is believed that the thirty-year-old was asking for help, perhaps unable to return to a point where he was not in danger of falling. When the agents were able to gain access to the accident area, they only found the camera with which Remi Lucidi immortalized his adventurous deeds.