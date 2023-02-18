The comparison with his predecessor at Palazzo Chigi is inevitable, but the European commissioner, with a past as prime minister, avoids comparisons. “Let’s not exaggerate. Draghi was very strong. Certainly there‘Italy is central, it was and still is”, he replies. “There was expectation of a very aggressively anti-European Italian government. The first few months made those who had these fears change their minds. It is true that, at least so far, the government has taken very useful and important decisions”.

The conversation turns to stringent commitments and Gentiloni warns: “The Italian government is aware that there are the deadlines of the Pnrr. Changing the 2026 deadline would require 26 parliaments to ratify, I find that difficult. We have distributed 144 billion euros, of which 67 to Italy. The Italian responsibility is great, because if it goes badly for Italy it goes badly for the EU”.

There is also a passage on the controversy of the moment, linked to the decree approved just yesterday evening by the Council of Ministers. “We take note of the Italian government’s decision on the Superbonus. Among the objectives of the measure there was one that was very close to our hearts, that of improving the energy classes of homes. However, I recognize Minister Giorgetti’s concerns on the consequences on public finances”.