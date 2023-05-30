Home » German Bundestag – human rights situation flows into Expo award process
German Bundestag – human rights situation flows into Expo award process

Berlin: (hib/EMU) In a reply (20/6860) on a small request (20/6578) of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group on what knowledge the Federal Government has of human rights violations in Saudi Arabia, it refers to the 14th and 15th reports of the Federal Government on its human rights policy and in particular to the chapters on the country situation in Saudi Arabia.

The background to the small inquiry is Saudi Arabia’s application to host the Expo 2030 world exhibition. President of the Bureau International des Expositions.

According to the reply, the human rights situation is taken into account in the decision of the federal government.

