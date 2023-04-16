Home » German Bundestag – parliamentary group Die Linke asks for law on “federal collective bargaining loyalty”
Business

German Bundestag – parliamentary group Die Linke asks for law on “federal collective bargaining loyalty”

by admin
German Bundestag – parliamentary group Die Linke asks for law on “federal collective bargaining loyalty”

Berlin: (hib/EMU) The parliamentary group Die Linke inquired about a legislative proposal to bind the award of contracts by the federal government to compliance with collective agreements (“federal collective bargaining loyalty”) in a small question (20/6273). The deputies want to know from the federal government which federal states have contract-specific minimum wages and statutory state wage loyalty regulations.

See also  Hengtai Aipu replied to the letter of concern: Zhang Houji and other 4 directors seriously interfered with the independent directors of the company in exercising their functions and powers in accordance with the law – yqqlm

You may also like

The deal gets bigger: Silvio Giletti’s lawyer takes...

Mobility: Online Data: Weak prospects for electric cars

“Bears have a peaceful disposition”, killing Jj4 is...

Federal Ministry of the Interior wants a “clear...

The disabled blogger forced off the plane in...

Bank caution in lending: Yellen names condition for...

Barilla and the commercial on the “inclusive” carbonara:...

Tian Xuan: Improve the independent director system and...

The cult brand Tupperware is on the verge...

Nuclear, Italy thinks about it. But from today...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy