German Bundestag – parliamentary group Die Linke asks for law on “federal collective bargaining loyalty”

Berlin: (hib/EMU) The parliamentary group Die Linke inquired about a legislative proposal to bind the award of contracts by the federal government to compliance with collective agreements (“federal collective bargaining loyalty”) in a small question (20/6273). The deputies want to know from the federal government which federal states have contract-specific minimum wages and statutory state wage loyalty regulations.
