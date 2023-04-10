Original title: The new season of the Chinese Super League is expected to start on April 15

Although Chinese football is caught in a new round of anti-corruption storms, the normal work of Chinese football has not stopped. In various tasks, the preparations for the start of the new season of professional leagues at all levels are also proceeding step by step. According to the preliminary plan launched by the event organizer, the new season of the Chinese Super League, Chinese League One, and China League Two are planned to start successively on the weekends of the last three weeks of April.

Among them, the Chinese Super League is expected to start on April 15 and end on November 4, with a total span of 8 months. During the Hangzhou Asian Games, there is a high probability that the league will continue as usual. Affected by broadcast conditions and other factors, the opening match may be scheduled for April 16. The event organizer is expected to launch a more detailed league schedule and arrangements for each round of matches within this week.

It is understood that among the various tasks of the Chinese Football Association, preparations for the start of the new professional league season are undoubtedly imminent. Prior to this, the review of the admission of professional leagues at all levels in the new season has been completed. After the admission list was announced last week, the schedule of league competitions at all levels and preparations for the broadcast of events have also been advanced at full speed.

According to the preliminary design plan of the event organizer, the new season of the Chinese Super League is expected to start on April 15 at the earliest, and the new season of the Chinese League One and the Chinese League Two will start one week after the start of the previous league. That is to say, the three-level league plan will start on the weekends of the last three weeks of this month. It is reported that due to factors such as broadcast conditions, the opening game of the Chinese Super League may be scheduled for April 16, and the specific results are subject to official confirmation.

Since the scale of the Chinese Super League in the new season has been reduced from 18 teams in the previous season to 16 teams, the tournament organizers are relatively more relaxed in arranging the league schedule. According to the current plan, if the new season of the Chinese Super League can start in mid-April, it will be planned to end on November 4, which is the last men’s football international match day cycle (November 13-21) of this year. In this way, the national football team can get relatively sufficient preparation time before the start of the top 36 matches.

As of April 5, the event organizers are still stepping up the design of the new season’s professional leagues at all levels, the Football Association Cup schedule and the specific matchup situation. The specific plan is expected to be officially launched within this week.Text/Reporter Xiao Nan

