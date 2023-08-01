German Bundestag – Union asks for control of foreign investments

Berlin: (hib/EMU) After the introduction of an instrument to control investments by German companies abroad, the CDU/CSU parliamentary group inquired in a small question (20/7732). The deputies ask whether the latter is examining the introduction of such an instrument and, if so, what the result of the examination has been so far.

In its question, the Union faction refers to the EU Commission’s plans to introduce an instrument to control European foreign investments so that European investments do not improve the military and intelligence capabilities of system competitors. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed these plans in her speech on European-Chinese relations on March 30, 2023, the MEPs write.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

