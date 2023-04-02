Home Business German Bundestag – Union faction asks about economic relations with Africa
German Bundestag – Union faction asks about economic relations with Africa

German Bundestag – Union faction asks about economic relations with Africa

Berlin: (hib/EMU) In a short question (20/6007). MEPs want to know what role the German government believes the continent should play in order to diversify German and European trade and investment relations. The question is also asked about the existing foreign trade and development policy funding instruments that are intended to help German companies to establish business relationships with African countries.

