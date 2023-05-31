German employees worked more than a billion overtime hours in 2022

Bemployees in Germany worked around 1.3 billion hours of overtime last year. This emerges from a response from the federal government to a request from the left-wing faction in the Bundestag. The overtime corresponds to 809,000 full-time jobs. Converted into 2022, each employee worked about 31 hours of overtime.

The basis is data from the Institute for Labor Market and Occupational Research (IAB), which also regularly reports figures on employees, working hours and overtime on its website.

Accordingly, last year 583 million were paid and 702 million unpaid overtime made. In the long term, the number has dropped significantly. According to the government response in 2011, there was a total of more than 2 billion overtime hours.