RSince the beginning of the war of aggression against Ukraine, ussland has lost a great deal of its importance for German foreign trade. In February of the current year, the monthly value of all goods imports from the country was only around 300 million euros, 91 percent lower than a year earlier, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Thursday in Wiesbaden. In particular, Russian energy supplies, which had played an important role in trade between the two countries before the war began on February 24, 2022, collapsed.

Imports of Russian oil and natural gas fell from 2.2 billion euros in February 2022 to just 4.2 million euros a year later (down 99.8 percent). Imports of coke oven and mineral oil products fell from 353 million euros to 30 million euros (minus 91.4 percent). Coal imports fell by 92.5 percent to 26 million euros. Overall, Russia fell from eleventh to 46th place among Germany’s most important suppliers of goods.

German goods exports to the country fell by 60.5 percent compared to February 2022 to around 800 million euros. The western community of states reacted with sanctions because of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine.