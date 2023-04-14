Poppy seed cake, sheet cake, crumble cake – all German classics that nobody can resist. And today’s cake recipe combines all three types of cake in one. Prepare a delicious poppy seed crumble cake from the tin in simple steps.

Bake a juicy poppy seed crumble cake

Admittedly, not everyone likes the aroma of poppy seeds. But if you are a poppy seed lover then this traditional recipe is perfect for you. Instead of the complicated yeast dough, simply use the buttery shortcrust pastry.

Ingredients for the delicious poppy seed cake

For the ground:

500 g Flour

200 g Zucker

250 g soft Butter

soft 1 No

1 Pck. vanilla sugar

For the poppy seed filling:

1 L Milch

350 g finely ground poppy seeds

160 g fine semolina

250 g Zucker

100 g Butter

1 TL Vanilla extract

Prepare poppy seed crumble cake with pudding

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and line a baking tray (30 x 40 cm) with baking paper.

Start with the floor:

Using a mixer, cream the butter with the sugar and vanilla sugar.

Add the egg.

Gradually stir in the flour. While stirring, a crumbly dough should form, half of which will later be used as crumbles.

Now spread the other half evenly on the baking sheet. Press the dough well, preferably using a large spoon, a ladle or the bottom of a glass so as not to heat the dough too much with your hands.

Prepare the filling:

In a saucepan, heat the milk and sugar and stir until the sugar has dissolved.

Gradually add the semolina, stirring constantly, otherwise it will burn.

Cook the semolina for 2 minutes and add the poppy seeds.

Stir and cook until liquid thickens.

Add the butter and keep stirring.

Once completely melted, remove the pot from the heat.

Stir in the extract and allow the semolina pudding to cool for 5 minutes.

Bake the poppy seed cake with custard: