In January in Germany, the GfK consumer sentiment index scores -37.8 points from -38.0 expected and -40.2 previously. Expectations on the economic situation also improve, with the indicator gaining 7.6 points to -10.3. The indicator on the propensity to purchase rose, gaining 2.3 points and settling at -16.3. That on income expectations rose by 10.9 points to -43.4. “Consumer sentiment rises for third consecutive month in Germany as economic and income expectations improve. GfK notes that “the light at the end of the tunnel is getting a little brighter, but it’s still too early to give the green light.”