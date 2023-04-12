Germany, Olaf Scholz’s ecological turning point: own goal risk

The Germania has decided, from Saturday all the lights will go off nuclear power plants remained active: the turning point after 66 years. The first reactor – we read in the Journal – it was inaugurated on 31 October 1957: it was called Atomei and it was the nuclear reactor of Garching, in Bavaria, which the Technische Universität Munich put into service for the production of neutrons for scientific research purposes. Over the last 66 years Germany ushered in 110 reactors. Today they remain active three: Isar 2, also in Bavaria; Emsland in Lower Saxony; and Neckarwestheim 2 in Baden-Württemberg. If in the 2004 quasi a third of the energy produced in the country was derived from the atom, the percentage has plummeted to around 4% in 2022 and next Saturday the closing time will also sound for the last three lifts. Of the end of the atom non I am for nothing happy The entrepreneurs.

Speaking to Rheinische Postthe president of Dihk, the association of Chambers of Commerce and of German industry, Peter Adrian– continues the Journal – noted that «Germany he’s not out of the woods yet», that energy costs remain high and it is necessary «to expand the supply of energy, not to limit it further». Moral: the three remaining nuclear power plants «should keep working until the end of the crisis”. And on the conservative Welt controversy breaks out: because the closure of each reactor, which already displeases many, takes twice as long and costs four times the shutdown of a reactor in the nearby Sweden? The ecological breakthrough could turn into one sting for the Germans.

