WASHINGTON – The Kremlin bureaucracy and Russian military leadership worked to sabotage the war in Ukraine, while Putin was distracted by a round of chemotherapy to treat his cancer. This can also be read in secret American reports released on social media, raising doubts about who really benefits from the revelations contained in the documents, while the hunt for the mole who stole and published them continues in the US.
