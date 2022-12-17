Home Business Germany: PMI manufacturing index up in November
Germany: PMI manufacturing index up in November

Germany: PMI manufacturing index up in November

In December, Germany’s flash manufacturing PMI rose 47.4 points from 46.3 expected and 46.2 previously. The services PMI index, on the other hand, went from 46.1 in the past to 49 today. S&P Global notes, “The latest flash PMI survey paints a somewhat less bleak picture of the German economy as we head towards the end of the year. While still in contraction territory, the analysts continued, the main index showed a more contained decline in overall economic activity in December, thanks to the easing of declines in both the manufacturing and services sectors.

