In December, Germany’s flash manufacturing PMI rose 47.4 points from 46.3 expected and 46.2 previously. The services PMI index, on the other hand, went from 46.1 in the past to 49 today. S&P Global notes, “The latest flash PMI survey paints a somewhat less bleak picture of the German economy as we head towards the end of the year. While still in contraction territory, the analysts continued, the main index showed a more contained decline in overall economic activity in December, thanks to the easing of declines in both the manufacturing and services sectors.