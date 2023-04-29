Germany shares higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.77% By Investing.com

© Reuters Germany shares higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.77%



Investing.com – Germany equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it rose 0.77% to hit a new 1-year high, while the index climbed 0.89%, while the index climbed 0.52%.

The best performers of the session were Covestro AG (ETR:), which rose 8.45% or 3.10 points to trade at 39.79 at the close. Meanwhile, Deutsche Börse (ETR:) was up 2.31% or 3.90 points to end at 172.90 and Hannover Rueck SE (ETR:) was up 2.03% or 3.85 points to 193.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Commerzbank AG (ETR:), which fell 3.96% or 0.41 points to trade at 10.06 at the close. BASF AG (ETR:) declined 2.39% or 1.14 points to end at 46.85 and Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:) was down 1.71% or 0.38 points to 21.88 at the close.

The top performers on the MDAX index were Gerresheimer AG (ETR: ), which rose 3.84% to end at 98.70; Lanxess AG (ETR: ), which was up 3.83% to settle at 36.86; Kion Group AG (ETR: 🙂 Up 3.66% to close at 37.42.

The worst performers were Prosiebensat 1 Media AG (ETR:) which was down 16.85% to 8.12 in late trade, HelloFresh SE (ETR:) which was down 5.72% to settle at 24.23 and Fuchs Petrolub AG VZO Pref (ETR:) It fell 3.66% to close at 35.80.

The top performers on the Technology Index (TecDAX: ) were Nemetschek AG (ETR: ), which rose 3.16% to 70.58, Cancom AG (ETR: ), which was up 2.13% at the close at 32.56 and Suse SA (ETR: ), which rose 2.09%, closing at 17.10.

The worst performers were SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR: ) which was down 3.65% to 97.80 in late trade, Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG (ETR: ) which was down 3.46% to 33.74 and Deutsche Telekom (ETR: ) which was down 1.71%, closing at 21.88.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, 466 stocks rose, outnumbering the number of stocks that closed down—197. At the same time, 84 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

Hannover Rueck Shares in SE (ETR:) rose to all time highs; up 2.03% or 3.85 to 193.60 at the close. Shares in Gerresheimer AG (ETR:) rose to hit one-year highs; up 3.84% or 3.65 to 98.70 at the close. Shares in Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG (ETR:) fell to 1-year lows; down 3.46% or 1.21 to 33.74.

A measure of implied volatility for DAX 30 options fell 2.58 percent to 17.37.

Gold futures options for June delivery rose 0.03%, or 0.60 points, to $1,999.60. For the rest of the futures, the June delivery WTI crude oil futures contract rose 2.27% (1.70 points), quoted at $76.46, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract rose 2.38% (1.86), trading at $80.08.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.01%, and the exchange rate was 1.10; at the same time, EUR/GBP fell by 0.57%, quoting 0.88.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.09% to 101.34.