Germany shares mixed at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.37% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX 30 down 0.37%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it fell 0.37%, compared with a gain of 0.18% and the index fell 0.11%.

The best performers of the session were Vonovia SE (ETR:), which rose 3.27% or 0.59 points to trade at 18.65 at the close. Meanwhile, Continental AG (ETR: ) added 3.06% or 1.96 points to end at 65.92 and Fresenius AG (ETR: ) was up 2.02% or 0.56 points to 28.22 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:), which fell 5.66% or 3.20 points to trade at 53.32 at the close. Munich Re AG (ETR: ) declined 2.53% or 8.50 points to end at 327.30 and Allianz Insurance (ETR: ) was down 1.64% or 3.55 points to 212.35 at the close.

The top performers on the MidCap Index (MDAX: ) were Fresenius Medical Care AG (ETR: ), which rose 4.70% to end at 44.54; TeamViewer AG (ETR: ), which was up 3.31% to settle at 15.59; TAG Immobilien AG (ETR: ) rose 2.81% to trade at 7.60 at the close.

The worst performers were Duerr AG (ETR:) which was down 6.29% to 29.20 in late trade, Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:) which lost 4.58% to settle at 2.98 and Kion Group AG (ETR:) which was down 4.27 %, the closing price was 35.16.

The top performers on the Technology Index ( TecDAX ) were CompuGroup Medical AG (ETR: ), which rose 5.58% to end at 50.15, TeamViewer AG (ETR: ), which was up 3.31% to settle at 15.59 and Software AG (ETR: ). Up 2.72% to close at 34.00.

The worst performers were Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:) which was down 5.66% to 53.32 in late trade, Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:) which was down 4.58% to settle at 2.98 and Cancom AG (ETR:) which was down 1.37 %, the closing price was 31.60.

367 stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange fell, and the number exceeded the number of stocks that closed higher – 302. At the same time, 80 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

A measure of implied volatility for DAX 30 options fell 0.27% to 18.68.

Gold futures options for June delivery fell 0.35%, or 7.05 points, to $2,035.85. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery fell 1.68% (1.24 points), quoted at $72.47, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 1.45% (1.12), trading at $76.32.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.08%, and the exchange rate was 1.10; at the same time, EUR/GBP was basically flat at 0.11%, with a quotation of 0.87.

U.S. dollar index futures were down 0.07% at 101.32.