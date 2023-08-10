Home » Germany should follow Sweden
Germany should follow Sweden

Nuclear power, so often declared dead, is celebrating a renaissance as CO2-free energy all over the world, only we in Germany know it better once again. The federal government will probably continue to rely on its tried-and-tested sham solutions in the future – and, as is already the case today, will fill the gaps with fracking gas from the USA, dirty coal-fired power from Poland and nuclear energy from France. The main thing is that we stay clean!

Also read: Germany’s ping-pong game about fracking

