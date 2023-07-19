Home » Germany Stocks Mixed at Close of Trade; DAX 30 Down 0.10% as Certain Sectors Drive Market Higher
Germany Stocks Mixed at Close of Trade; DAX 30 Down 0.10% as Certain Sectors Drive Market Higher

Investing.com – Germany stocks closed with mixed results on Wednesday, as gains in certain sectors offset losses in others. At the close in Frankfurt, the DAX 30 index fell 0.10%, while the MDAX rose 1.11% and the TecDAX rose 0.89%.

Leading the session’s gains were Vonovia SE, which rose 6.88% to trade at 21.12, Sartorius AG Vz, which was up 2.08% to end at 319.30, and Zalando SE, which rose 1.61% to 29.75.

On the other hand, Covestro AG fell 2.90%, Daimler Truck Holding AG declined 1.32%, and Munich Re AG was down 1.28%.

The MidCap Index (MDAX) saw HelloFresh SE rise 5.77% to 24.00, LEG Immobilien AG increase 5.01% to 63.72, and Delivery Hero AG jump 4.43% to 42.67.

Meanwhile, Gerresheimer AG and SMA Solar Technology AG were among the worst performers in the MidCap Index, while Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG, ATOSS Software AG, and Evotec AG were among the top performers on the TecDAX.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, 362 stocks closed higher, 291 closed lower, and 92 remained flat.

Shares in ATOSS Software AG rose to all-time highs, up 4.22% to 234.50.

Furthermore, implied volatility, which measures DAX 30 options, rose by 3.17% to 15.64.

In terms of commodities, gold futures options for August delivery rose 0.04% to $1,981.65, while WTI crude oil futures contract for September delivery increased by 0.36% to $75.93 and the September London Brent crude futures contract rose 0.40% to $79.95.

The exchange rate for EUR/USD remained unchanged at 1.12, while EUR/GBP rose by 0.65% to 0.87.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.42% to 100.04.

