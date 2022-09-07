Google has also updated Maps in Italy, to show more alternatives for sustainable travel. With this feature, it is possible to choose an optimized path to reduce fuel consumption, with the aim of reducing carbon dioxide emissions, an aspect that is close to the heart of many Europeans, as well as a real concern.

According to a 2022 Statista report, road transport is the main source of carbon dioxide emissions in Europe. Now, in addition to showing the fastest route, Google Maps will also show the most fuel-efficient one, if it isn’t the fastest. “With just a few taps, you can see the relative fuel economy and the time difference between the two routes and choose the one that suits you best. Do you always want to choose the fastest route, regardless of everything? No problem: just adjust the preferences in Settings »explains Rubén Lozano-Aguilera, Senior Product Manager, Google Maps, at the launch of the novelty.

To use the new function, the departure and arrival points are indicated as always on Google Maps, then selecting the item “Route”. Touching the “…” button at the top right leads to a menu from which you must select “Route options” and finally activate the option “Choose routes with lower fuel consumption”. The option should already be active on most devices and causes the app to show the most fuel efficient route as recommended, which may also be the fastest route. The icon of a leaf helps to recognize the indication on fuel economy and the reduction of consumption, while an even more explicit indication indicates how much more efficient the recommended route is than others.

In addition to activating and deactivating the function, in the options you can also indicate the type of engine of your car, choosing between: petrol, diesel, electric or hybrid. The recommended route is adjusted according to the characteristics of the route in relation to the engine, for example taking into account the fact that on average diesel engines are more efficient at high speeds, while hybrid and electric vehicles do better in intermittent traffic. . To calculate these differences, Google used consumption information from the European Environment Agency and the US Department of Energy, combining them with data collected over the years through the use of Google Maps.

The eco-friendly route on Maps is having an impact around the world. Since its launch in the United States, Canada and Germany, Google estimates that it has already helped save more than half a million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to taking 100,000 cars off the road. This technology is made possible thanks to data from the US Department of Energy’s National Laboratory for Renewable Energy (NREL) and data from the European Environment Agency. In addition to information on driving routes, Google Maps has long shown options for walking, public transport and cycling routes.