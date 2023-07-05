Germany’s DAX 30 Falls 0.63% as Stocks Decline across Multiple Sectors

Germany Shares Close Lower as DAX 30 Slides 0.63%

Frankfurt, Germany – On Wednesday, Germany equities closed lower, with the DAX 30 down 0.63% as losses in various sectors weighed on shares. The overall index lost 1.40%, while the index declined 0.81%.

Continental AG emerged as the top performer of the session, with shares rising 3.39% to trade at 68.92 at the close. Airbus Group SE and Mercedes Benz Group AG also saw gains, with their shares up 1.19% and 1.13% respectively.

On the other hand, Siemens Energy AG was the worst performer, with shares falling 5.64% to trade at 15.15 at the close. Allianz and Adidas also experienced declines, with their shares down 2.65% and 2.36% respectively.

Among the midcap stocks on the MDAX, Evotec AG and Hella KGaA Hueck & Co stood out as the top performers, rising 2.72% and 1.69% respectively. Aixtron SE, Delivery Hero AG, and Encavis AG, however, experienced losses.

In the technology sector, Evotec AG also outperformed, rising 2.72%, followed by Qiagen NV and Carl Zeiss Medi with gains of 1.07% and 0.71% respectively. Aixtron SE, Nemetschek AG, and Cancom AG were the worst performers in this sector.

In total, 426 stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange fell, outnumbering the 244 stocks that closed higher. Additionally, 74 stocks remained flat without any notable change in price.

Airbus Group SE shares reached a three-year high, gaining 1.19% to close at 132.88. Conversely, shares of Encavis AG hit a one-year low, falling 4.10% to 14.28.

Implied volatility, as measured by DAX 30 options, increased by 7.82% to 15.17.

Regarding commodities, the August gold futures option contract saw a slight decline of 0.13% to $1,927.05. Meanwhile, WTI crude oil futures for August delivery rose 2.87%, reaching $71.79, and the September London Brent crude oil futures increased by 0.41% to $76.56.

In the foreign exchange market, EUR/USD remained relatively flat with a minor fluctuation of 0.14% and an exchange rate of 1.09. Similarly, EUR/GBP showed minimal movement, changing by 0.12% and quoting at 0.85.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.28% to 102.94.

The German stock market’s decline reflects concerns and uncertainties surrounding various sectors, both domestically and globally. Investors continue to navigate the economic landscape amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions, and other macroeconomic factors.

