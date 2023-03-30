Home Business Giacomo Urtis ends up on trial: “Deformed face after a sting”
Giacomo Urtis ends up on trial: "Deformed face after a sting"

Giacomo Urtis ends up on trial: “Deformed face after a sting”

Giacomo Urtis in trouble: double trial and serious accusations

Giacomo Urtis will have to face a process and the accusations that are made against the “king of botoxes” is heavy: culpable injuries for a filler surgery. It was one of his who reported him patient: “My ha warped il face after one to the point“. The plastic surgeon of VIPs, columnist on the small screen, protagonist of a thousand appearances in television broadcasts – reads La Repubblica – was recently also interviewed by Francesca Fagnani a Beasts on Rai Due. A patient decided to drag it in court for having a deformed face for three weeks. The first hearing of the case is set for April 5th. In 2018 Urtis employed the hyaluronic acid filler in a part of the face that according to the prosecution was not recommended for that kind of product. And so he reported the presence of “foreign body granulomas“.

These granulomasagain according to the indictment, – continues Repubblica – they really should have at the injection. Urtis is also known for its particular technique Of hair regrowth. Which involves the centrifugation of the blood to be reinjected into the scalp. And precisely for this reason the surgeon had ended up in the crosshairs of the Anti-Sophistication Nucleus of the carabinieri. Because he didn’t have, according to the military, the permissions necessary for i withdrawals and the treatment of the blood. The hypothesis of a crime raised by the Milan prosecutor’s office in this matter is that Urtis, as an operator, carried out blood treatments without authorization and for profit in a private clinic from Milan. In October 2021, the trial began, which is still in progress.

