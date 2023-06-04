Giletti’s data belies Cairo: here are the figures. A7 knockout with the shutout

Without the broadcast, the network loses half a point of share

Massimo Giletti he is closed in the strictest secrecy and has confessed to his closest friends that he has no intention of giving interviews: he will only speak with the magistrates. But Giletti, according to what he can report Affaritaliani.it, is particularly embittered. The last episode of the telenovela that has been dragging on for some time are the utterances of urban Cairo. The patron of La7, in fact, declared that he had chosen to close “Non è l’Arena” due to low ratings and high production costs. More: the publisher also explained how it was Giletti who asked to be broadcast on Wednesdays, and no longer on Sundays, but that the low ratings forced the network to return to Sundays. In reality, according to what appears to Business, the mafia-focused episodes that had enlivened the Cairo network’s winter schedule had been the ones with the best ratings. The various investigations into Graviano, Baiardo or Berlusconi represent a driving force for the share. And the publisher, who has always been a man of numbers so much as to go around with a notebook and a pencil to mark down figures and various accounts, cannot have escaped this detail.

The only sentence Giletti reported to friends was “the magistrates will go to the wedding”, thus foreshadowing that the dispute cannot be resolved except in a courtroom. But let’s get to the facts: according to what you can report Affaritaliani.it, it is true that Giletti had asked, two years ago, to abandon the Sunday space after 20 years, switching to Wednesdays. And just two seasons ago the average figure was 5%. From January 2023 to the suspension of the program, however, the average figure was 6.03%, speaking of the mafia and other burning investigations.

