“The new government is oriented to confirm its commitment to reduce the debt.” This is what the new Minister of Economy of the Meloni government, Giancarlo Giorgetti, said in his speech during the World Savings Day event.

Giorgetti also confirmed the “maximum commitment to protect the economy of families and businesses”, grappling with the energy crisis, therefore with the problems of #caroenergia and #carobollette.

The importance of protecting savings from inflation stressed.

The minister also defined “the propensity to save of Italian households robust”, adding that “it remains at significant levels”.

Saving, the Minister of Economy remarked, “is a crucial asset to guarantee our future” and “the good practice of saving is itself a generator of wealth”.