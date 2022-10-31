Home Business Giorgetti: ‘government oriented to confirm commitment to reduce debt, savings must be protected from inflation’
Business

Giorgetti: ‘government oriented to confirm commitment to reduce debt, savings must be protected from inflation’

by admin
Giorgetti: ‘government oriented to confirm commitment to reduce debt, savings must be protected from inflation’

“The new government is oriented to confirm its commitment to reduce the debt.” This is what the new Minister of Economy of the Meloni government, Giancarlo Giorgetti, said in his speech during the World Savings Day event.

Giorgetti also confirmed the “maximum commitment to protect the economy of families and businesses”, grappling with the energy crisis, therefore with the problems of #caroenergia and #carobollette.

The importance of protecting savings from inflation stressed.

The minister also defined “the propensity to save of Italian households robust”, adding that “it remains at significant levels”.

Saving, the Minister of Economy remarked, “is a crucial asset to guarantee our future” and “the good practice of saving is itself a generator of wealth”.

See also  Piazza Affari badly today with Ferrari and Stm KO, ENI holds

You may also like

Tesla sues Internet celebrity for 5 million yuan...

The stock exchanges today, October 31st. Markets awaiting...

Earnings season: what we learned from the Tech...

Campari is still growing in the US with...

Mps, Giorgetti: ‘we will leave the strong bank...

Huawei’s R&D expenses in the first three quarters...

Deaths at work are down by 13.2%, but...

A shares closed: Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets...

Visco: “High uncertainty, the ECB must be gradual”....

Maneuver and two aid decrees: the terrible November...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy