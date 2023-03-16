Superbonus, Giorgetti: “110% will never come back, generated 120 billion of public debt that the State will have to pay”

“We claim the guarantor approach that we believe is due to make a synthesis between the needs of households and businesses and cash needs”. The Economy Minister said, Giancarlo Giorgettispeaking at the conference on bonus award organized by EutechneNational Council of Accountants and Order of Accountants of Rome.

“It seems to us though – he observed Giorgetti – that this effort is not perceived and is taken dangerously for granted” and “at the level of the ruling class it seems that the absolute unsustainability” of the measure is not perceived. For the government, concluded the minister, “the solution of problem loans in tax drawers remains a priority”.

“A season of bonus al 110% for everyone and discount or transfer options for a very large number of surgeries will never come back,” he said Giorgetti. “A targeted dosage of deduction percentages due and an accurate delimitation of types of interventions for which to still allow, in the presence of certain subjective and objective conditions, discounts and transfers – he observed Giorgetti – constitutes a hypothesis of a sustainable future, with respect to which no person of common sense would have reason to place themselves in antithesis a priori”.

