Home Business Giorgetti: “Superbonus 110% will not return, 120 billion of public debt generated”
Business

Giorgetti: “Superbonus 110% will not return, 120 billion of public debt generated”

by admin
Giorgetti: “Superbonus 110% will not return, 120 billion of public debt generated”

Superbonus, Giorgetti: “110% will never come back, generated 120 billion of public debt that the State will have to pay”

“We claim the guarantor approach that we believe is due to make a synthesis between the needs of households and businesses and cash needs”. The Economy Minister said, Giancarlo Giorgettispeaking at the conference on bonus award organized by EutechneNational Council of Accountants and Order of Accountants of Rome.

“It seems to us though – he observed Giorgetti – that this effort is not perceived and is taken dangerously for granted” and “at the level of the ruling class it seems that the absolute unsustainability” of the measure is not perceived. For the government, concluded the minister, “the solution of problem loans in tax drawers remains a priority”.

“A season of bonus al 110% for everyone and discount or transfer options for a very large number of surgeries will never come back,” he said Giorgetti. “A targeted dosage of deduction percentages due and an accurate delimitation of types of interventions for which to still allow, in the presence of certain subjective and objective conditions, discounts and transfers – he observed Giorgetti – constitutes a hypothesis of a sustainable future, with respect to which no person of common sense would have reason to place themselves in antithesis a priori”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Pd, Schlein's line: the party is mine. Goodbye clubmasters and caciques

You may also like

Nintendo: Switch 2 will give players new surprises...

Easter holiday: This is how much accommodation and...

Giffoni Film Festival “donates” the brand to young...

Help for big bank – can the national...

Growing market for yachts, Sanlorenzo increases revenues and...

Or 120,000 for sale to the Gambian BYD...

After losing billions: Credit Suisse borrows 50 billion...

Central bankers brought us to our knees, so...

Help for Credit Suisse – CS wants up...

Migrants, “naval blockade? It has already been implemented...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy