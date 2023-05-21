Giorgia Meloni landed in Rimini. Red alert also for Monday

The number of displaced persons rises to more than 36,600, most of them in the Ravenna area

The flood emergency continues in Emilia Romagna with the incessant rains, vast areas under water and the continuous landslides that are bringing the Apennines to their knees.

The number of displaced persons rises to more than 36,600, most of them in the Ravenna area.

A helicopter that was checking the power lines for Enel crashed, 4 were injured, two of which were in serious condition. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni anticipates her return to Italy from the G7 meeting underway in Hiroshima: “My conscience requires me to return”.

The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, according to what is learned, has recently landed at Rimini airport. The prime minister, who returned early from the G7, will make an inspection of the areas affected by the flood.

“Finally the sun has come out. The situation is improving: we still have some areas, particularly in the Ravenna area, the lower ones, which are flooded. In Cesena, the city is really being cleaned up and in my opinion, tomorrow evening, it will be cleaned up, if not all, almost all”. This was stated by the president of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini, speaking directly from Cesena to the broadcast ‘L’ Indignato Speciale’ on Rtl 102.5.

